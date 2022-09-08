CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties.

Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic by adding to the supply of licenses available.

“By auctioning off these expired liquor licenses, the PLCB is adding to the supply of licenses available and undercutting the value of licenses owned by families across the commonwealth. In this time of extreme economic anxiety and uncertainty, I’m asking the PLCB to hold off – and give family owned restaurants and bars a break,” Burns said.

The PLCB announced the auction will be the first since the pandemic and will include the following counties: Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clinton, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Lebanon, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Schuylkill, Wayne, and York.

An invitation for bids were issued by the PLCB and a minimum bid for a license is $25,000.

Burns said he previously asked the PLCB for a list of how many deactivated restaurant liquor licenses are available for auction in each county. Burns claimed his request was denied.

“The bureaucrats in Harrisburg may look at this as dollars and cents, or protecting prerogatives, but to me this is about families trying to keep food on the table and doing what is right by the people I represent,” Burns said. “That’s why I’m calling on the PLCB to halt this auction – so that the government doesn’t further harm family-owned businesses that are already struggling due to government action.”