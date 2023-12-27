HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) authored an official resolution urging Congress to oppose the sale of Pittsburgh-based steel producer, U.S. Steel.

The resolution calls on Congress to intercede the proposed $14.9 billion sale of the company to Japan’s largest steelmaker, Nippon Steel.

“Steel is one of America’s iconic industries,” Rep. Burns said. “From good-paying jobs to national security, steel production is part of the backbone of our economy and the fabric of American life. The U.S. cannot afford to be dependent on another country for its access to steel.”

This resolution supports Rep. Burns’ earlier commitment where he pledged to fight to keep U.S. Steel in domestic hands. Burns stated that this sale will result in the further loss of good-paying union jobs in Pennsylvania.

Rep. Burns, in partnership with U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), has been working on federal initiatives to bring steel production back to Johnstown, adding that in the 1950s, half of the world’s steel was made in the U.S. – a number that is down to 2-3% today.