EBENSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is looking to bring the community together this Easter by hosting a free kid’s fair.

The Easter Extravaganza Kid’s Fair will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Young Peoples Community Center. The fair will be open to children 12 and young and include a free lunch and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring a camera for photo opportunities.

Pennsylvania State Police, Game Commission and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will also be in attendance handing out educational materials.

“I try to hold this event each year; it is great to see the community come out and be together,” Burns said. “The kids love to see the Easter Bunny; it becomes a core memory for them. Just seeing all their faces light up with excitement will be enough to call the event a success.”

Those interested are encouraged to RSVP by March 24 at 814-472-8021.