CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Next Tuesday, 49 freshmen will be sworn in as members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives including Paul Takac, who is representing the brand new 82nd District.

“I’m just so excited and grateful for this opportunity to represent the people and communities of this brand-new district in Harrisburg,” Takac said. “After having gone down to Harrisburg and having met many of the new incoming legislators and many of those who have been there for a long time, I’m just so excited about the opportunity to get to work.”

The momentum has only been building for Takac since election day, as he prepares to officially take office on January 3.

“You know, you put together a team and you knock on a lot of doors and you spend a lot of time,” Takac said. “Then the excitement of election day but there was no let down after that.”

He said once officially in Harrisburg, there are specific issues he’s looking to focus on both statewide and closer to home.

“We’re gonna be able to address things like full and fair funding for education,” Takac said. “We’re gonna be to address investing in the environment and environmental justice. We’re gonna help working families and struggling communities get back on their feet.”

The district includes portions of State College, including the Penn State campus. Howard, Milesburg and Snow Shoe boroughs are also included as well as Benner and College townships.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I hope that nobody ever hesitates to reach out to our office,” Takac said. “We will never ask for your party affiliation, who you voted for, who you supported. We’re here to help everyone and I’m just excited for the opportunity and humble and grateful for it.”