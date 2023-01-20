JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns (D-72) of Cambria County is calling for a change in a federal policy regarding the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Burns said he wants to keep the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) responsible for payments for the program, even when families leave Cambria County. The program is more commonly known as Section 8 and allows low-income families to rent from private landlords with assistance from a housing authority instead of living in public housing.

Burns is frustrated with the current policy saying the payments are piling up.

“It appears the Johnstown Housing Authority’s hands are tied when it comes to this nonsensical policy, which has siphoned millions of dollars away from Cambria County residents,” Burns said in a statement to WTAJ. “And if nothing is done, I’ve discovered the problem is on course to get worse.”

The JHA paid $1.5 million in 2019 and $1.79 million in 2020 to families who no longer live in the county, according to the statement. The cost fell to $789,297 in 2021, but only because other housing authorities, like in Philadelphia and Delaware County, Pennsylvania, helped the JHA by absorbing the costs for families who moved there from Cambria County.

However, JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said they’re not obligated to do that, and they didn’t absorb as much in 2022.

“They can instead choose to bill us, where we’re going to be responsible for paying that resident’s portion of the rent in that other county,” Alberts said. “In the case where they move to a higher-opportunity area, some place where the rents are higher, like Philadelphia, like New York, that rent can be two to three times higher than it is in Cambria County.”

The Philadelphia Housing Authority started billing the JHA again in November, according to Alberts.

“Why should the JHA be at the financial mercy of a whim from the Philadelphia Housing Authority, or any other housing authority?” Burns asked in his statement. “It should be a HUD rule that if you leave Cambria County, the obligation of subsidizing your rent leaves with you.”

Alberts said as long as families enroll with their true Cambria County address and those families are given vouchers, the JHA is then responsible for those assistance funds. According to federal law, this will even apply to families if they move anywhere else in the country.

“It can be a strain on our program,” Alberts said. “And, eventually, it can put us in a place where we need to stop issuing vouchers locally, because those payments are too high going outside the county.”