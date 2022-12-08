CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns said he is probing deeper into the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA)’s Section 8 Program to find answers about porting valuable housing vouchers outside the county.

Using the power of Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law, Burns (D-Cambria) made a written request to JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts over the scope of the program and its portioning of vouchers. Burns said he specifically asked for:

A list of all current JHA Section 9 Program landlords, the corresponding location of each of their properties currently enrolled in the Section 8 Program, and the corresponding rents currently paid by the JHA on each property

A list of Section 8 Program vouchers that have been ported out to housing authorities in other areas over the past three years (2020, 2021 and 2022), which housing authorities they have been ported to, and the monthly rent subsidy paid out of Section 8 Program funds for each of those ported vouchers

The size of the current Section 8 Program waiting list and where each of those applicants is currently living by municipality, county and state

Given a recent Philadelphia Inquirer story that documented how people from Philadelphia are moving to Cambria County, getting a Section 8 voucher through the JHA, and then moving back to Philadelphia with the voucher in hand, Burns said he believes his inquiry is wholly warranted. This loophole means that JHA is on the hook for paying their rent hundreds of miles from where the voucher was obtained, and in doing so, these people bypassed Philadelphia’s Section 8 housing waiting list.

“On behalf of numerous people who voiced their concerns over Section 8 to me while I canvassed Johnstown this summer, I have made this request for public information,” Burns said. “The people who live here want and need answers, and as someone who is representing Johnstown for the first time, I’m going to help get them.”

Burns, who is also calling for an audit of the Section 8 Program by investigators from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said he was encouraged that U.S. Rep. John Joyce has written HUD concerning the vouchers.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The congressman appears to be focused on HUD’s voucher portability policy, which is a welcomed involvement,” Burns said. “My thrusts are in examining the issue at the JHA level, ensuring that all Section 9 voucher recipients are meeting HUD requirements, and documenting the size and financial impact of the voucher protecting practice in our community.”