CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seniors in Cambria County will have the opportunity to brush up on their driving techniques during a safe driving class.

State Representative Frank Burns announced he will be hosting the Seniors for Safe Driving class at the Communtiy Arts Center of Cambria County at 1217 Menoher Boulevard in Johnstown on Friday, March 31. The course is approved by PennDOT and allows drivers 55-years-old or older to refresh their driving abilities.

“Seniors have been very enthusiastic and receptive toward this class, so I continue to host it,” Burns said. “My office will take any opportunity to help our seniors save money and ensure their safety behind the wheel.”

There will be no on-the-road driving or in-class testing as the course will only be in a classroom. Burns also said the course will help older drivers improve their awareness.

Participating seniors will receive a 5% discount on their automobile insurance. The state-mandated discount is one of the benefits of the $16 class, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone interested in taking the course must RSVP by Friday, March 24 by calling Burns district office at (814) 472-8021 and providing their drivers license number.