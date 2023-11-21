ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pa. U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson will be hosting constituent office hours.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 53 South St. Marys Street, staff will be available to meet with community members who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the IRS.

Arriving early is encouraged, but appointments are not necessary.

Community members are reminded that while constituent hours take place at various locations throughout the year, they are always able to contact Rep. Thompson’s offices in Bellefonte at 814-353-0125 and Oil City at 814-670-0432 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.