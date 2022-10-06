CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Julian farm is providing employment opportunities for people with all abilities and is using the spot as an opportunity to feel better both mentally and physically.

Congressman Glenn Thompson visited the care farm on Thursday to discuss the impact working with agriculture can have on those living with disabilities.

At the Resiliency Farm, plants and animals are not the owner’s, Matt Bacon’s, only focus. He is also using the business to provide opportunities for others.

“The main thing that I want people to experience when they come here is just a sense of relaxation,” Bacon said. “I sell nursery plants mainly to try and benefit the local ecology.”

Bacon, who is a disabled veteran himself, began the farm in 2018 after studying horticulture.

He and Rep. Thompson connected after Thompson’s summer 2022 Agricultural Summit held in Centre County.

“There’s a healing, I think, impact to agriculture,” Thompson said. “The Resiliency Farm here is therapy, it’s therapeutic.”

Bacon made it a point to employ workers with disabilities at the farm after seeing firsthand the impact working in agriculture had on his mental health.

“For me, the farm is my therapy and my happy place and I want other people to be able to share in that,” Bacon said.

Thompson noted the importance of getting people into the agriculture industry no matter what their abilities may be.

“If we don’t have people following behind, the new, young and beginning farmers, quite frankly this number one industry, which is so important,” Thompson said. “It provides us food and fiber. It contributes to nutrition. It contributes to the economy, you know, we need people to develop that.”

You can make an appointment to visit or learn more about working at the farm on Resiliency Farm’s website.