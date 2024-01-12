CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson announced Friday that his staff will be holding office hours next week.

On Thursday, Jan. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. those interested can meet with staff to receive assistance from federal agencies. This includes the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veteran Affairs, the IRS and others.

These office hours will take place at State Senator Wayne Langerholc’s office, located at 212 South 2nd Street in Clearfield.

No appointment is needed, but residents are encouraged to arrive early as meetings will take place on a first-come, first-served basis.