BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Jim Gregory (R-Blair/Huntingdon) will be hosting a pair of free shredding events for district residents in Sept.

The first event will be held at Legion Memorial Park along North Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m. The second event will be held at Gregory’s Bellwood district office, located at 135 Stadium Drive, on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 4-7 p.m.

“Ensuring documents that contain important private information are shredded is a small but vital step toward protecting identities,” Gregory said. “I hope residents of our area take advantage of these events and get their documents shredded.”

The events allow residents to have important documents shredded for free and residents are encouraged to bring documents that contain credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information and bank account information.

Each household may bring up to 100 pounds of paper. Cardboard, hanging file folders, large binder clips and three-ring binders cannot be shredded.

For more information, call 814-695-2398 or 814-742-7204.