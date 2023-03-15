BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Congressman John Joyce made a pit stop at Kulp Family Dairy Farms in Martinsburg to promote the Dairy Pride Act.

The Dairy Pride Act is a bipartisan bill prohibiting milk alternatives or plant-based products to be marketed or misbranded in a similar way to regular dairy products. It would also protect the integrity of what’s considered a dairy product.

Under FDA law, it defines dairy products as being from a dairy animal. However, there’s a gray area and it’s allowing the terms “milk,” “cheese,” and “yogurt,” to be used incorrectly.

Kulp Family Dairy produces regular milk, and it’s marketed through Land O’ Lakes products. Owner Phil Kulp said this bill allows them to be on an even level with substitutes.

“Other marketing companies and other products beat us in the area of marketing,” Kulp said. “So this is a way to level the playing field a little bit and not let other products use false claims of actually being milk.”

Joyce said the bill touches upon the nutritional value that regular milk provides that the substitutes don’t. A 2015 study found that most Americans are not meeting the recommended daily nutritional dairy needs.

He emphasized how regular milk contains a standard amount of proteins and vitamins needed for adult and child development. This bill doesn’t want these other products to market the same nutritional benefit cause most of the time, they usually don’t.

“Whole milk is mostly fat-free. It is 97% fat-free. It is a product that is so important for development and brains,” Joyce said. “Studies show that whole milk, eating four dairy servings a day, whether it be cheese or milk, actually allows decrease incidents of heart attack, decrease incidents of stroke.”

The mislabeling also hurt dairy farmers who work to ensure their products meet the FDA guidelines. Joyce said that non-dairy products should be placed on separate shelves.

Joyce said this bill put respect on hard-working farmers in the state. They run a 24/7 business and would like to have their products showcased with the same value as these other alternatives.

“People have committed their life, legacy, and families to provide with us wholesome milk,” Joyce said. “Milk provides the ability for people, and especially children to grow the muscles, the bones, and the brain cells that they need.”

This law would take action against any food products that are making inaccurate claims and are considered “misbranded.” Joyce is confident this will pass the House of Representatives and hopes this will move forward in the Senate.

Kulp is hopeful this new bill would raise their marketing abilities. It makes them look competitive trying to showcase their nutritional values and debunking the ways milk alternatives are branded.

“Only those from a lactating mammal are in the dairy counter that’s what’s important about the piece of legislation,” Joyce said. “We can’t have these imitators any longer be put side by side with the necessary dairy products. The necessary nutrition that Americans need.”

“It should offer some help as far as other products competing with milk being mislabeled, misleadingly labeled.,” Kulp said. “We’re glad he’s looking at issues that help Pennsylvania dairymen be more competitive and offer a good future for our kids and the next generation of dairy here in the state.”