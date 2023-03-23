(WTAJ)–Congressman John Joyce was among the many lawmakers who questioned TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, Thursday in Washington.

Chew had to testify in front of the US House Energy and Commerce Committee and explain about protecting the privacy of US users. TikTok is owned by the China-based company, ByteDance. The app has over 150 million users on the platform.

Joyce said the app serves as a personal and national security threat. His concern lies with the app monitoring users’ activity and feeding them back to the China government.

“TikTok monitors what you hear, and they see what you see,” Joyce said. “They harvest that information and supply it back to the Chinese Communist Party. Privacy is paramount, and we are evaluating how TikTok can continue to function while invading Americans’ privacy and creating that threat to your identity.”

Joyce is also concerned about what the app does for children. He advises parents and guardians within their district to remove the app entirely from their child’s device.

He also advises that adult users distance themselves from the application by removing the app to help their privacy. Joyce’s questions to the CEO were about plans for protection for U.S. Users. Additionally, he wanted to know when all data is transferred to Oracle Cloud, which the company announced back in June.

“Mr. Chew needs to outline how the privacy is protected for those that participate in Tiktok,” Joyce said. “They have a plan to transfer that to Oracle, but I need to know how quickly that plan is being implemented. By the end of the week. By the end of the month.”

Joyce said it’s ideal to distance themselves from anything related to China-owned companies entirely. He also suggests users who advertise through the platform for their brand or small business should consider heading to other American-based platforms.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“There are many safe American-owned and American-guided applications that can allow entrepreneurs and those in start-up businesses to have the exposure. We need to look from within. American ingenuity has always been the answer.”