HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Broad Top Area Medical Center held an open house on Thursday and Representative John Joyce stopped by.

At the open house, the medical center showed off its new pediatric and family care office. This new space will allow them to expand their practice and bring on more staff members.

The chief medical officer ? said the demand for physicians is at an all-time high.

Joyce shared that the area is also in desperate need of care physicians.

“Can only serve to enhance the development of primary care physicians that we so desperately need the family doctors the internist the pediatrician the emergency medicine doctors that we need right here at home in Pennsylvania’s 13th congressional district,” Joyce said.

The new location is taking appointments now and everything will be officially moved in by Sept. 15.

You can find more information on the Broad Top Medical Center on the website.