HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) is hosting a truck driver forum for those who have or are interested in getting a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Kephart is hosting the truck driver’s forum for anyone searching for a CDL. The forum will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clearfield Fairgrounds, 5615 Park Street, in Clearfield.

“There are plenty of drivers in this area with our proximity to Interstate 80, and this is an opportunity to ask and have answered any questions they may have related to their job,” Kephart said.

There will be a question and answer session following the presentation by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) and Pennsylvania State Police Motor Carrier Enforcement Division.

This is your chance to discuss issues such as PUC authority, weight limits, rest stops and inspections,” Kephart added. “We only ask that you register in advance, so we know how many people to prepare for.”

Anyone planning to attend should call Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609.