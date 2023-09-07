HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) is reminding local governments and nonprofit organizations that grant opportunities are now available.

“Between now and Nov. 30, applications may be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for Local Share Account (LSA) grants,” Kephart said. “These awards will be distributed competitively for projects costing between $25,000 and $1 million that need funding and are in the public interest. Eligible projects include construction or renovation, acquisition, equipment and infrastructure.

Kephart added that last year grant recipients in our area successfully secured nearly $2 million for local project funding.

Eligible applicants include individual counties, boroughs, and townships; municipal authorities; economic development agencies; and redevelopment authorities. Projects that are grant-worthy include those in the public interest which improve the quality of life of citizens in the community and are owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization. No funding match is needed for these needed for these projects, according to Kephart.