CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents of Clearfield and Cambria are being offered a free opportunity to learn about changes to gun laws and how to obtain their concealed carry permit.

Pennsylvania State Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is inviting residents of his legislative district, the 73rd Legislative District, to attend a free seminar on concealed carry laws in our state. This seminar will cover topics such as how to obtain a concealed carry permit, updates to gun laws and what actions can result in a carry permit being revoked.

The seminar will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Bigler Township Building in Madera in Clearfield County.

There will be presentations by Clearfield County Sherriff Mike Churner and a representative from Firearms Owners Against Crime on firearms safety and Second Amendment subjects. They will host a question-and-answer session following the presentations.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Rep. Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609.