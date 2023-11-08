CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) is honoring his constituents who have served our country.

Benninghoff held his fourth annual Veterans Day breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Centre Hall Fire Hall.

“This is an opportunity to kind of reinforce that, that these men and women, they maybe have challenges because of time and age but they are still very proud Americans and proud veterans,” Benninghoff said.

Multiple generations of veterans were represented, including some who served in World War II.

The breakfast also featured a keynote speech from retired First Sergeant Steve Kowatch from Lock Haven.

“We just want to let them know that their community loves them and we’re grateful for their service,” Benninghoff said.

According to Benninghoff, more than 140 people attended the breakfast.