ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Representative and Altoona native Lou Schmitt will be serving on three state committees during the 2023-24 session.

The Republican announced he has been appointed to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Transportation Committee and the State Government Committee. The Appropriations Committee is tasked with creating a yearly state budget and overseeing spending by state agencies.

“I am proud to be back on the Appropriations Committee and will work to continue the Republican legacy of championing smaller budgets while providing core government services to residents,” Schmitt said. “I will strive to continue to protect taxpayers through responsible budgeting.”

The House Transportation Committee is responsible for reviewing vehicle code regulations, mandatory insurance and coverage minimums, rules of the road, parking and local enforcements, mass transit codes, rail issues, PennDOT planning, oversight of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, airports, scenic highways and highway naming.

Schmitt will be the longest-running and only returning Republican on the Transportation Committee.

The State Government Committee considers government reform proposals as well as legislation that involves election laws, procurement laws, Open Records Act, Sunshine Law, Public Officials and Employee Ethics Act, and the conveyance or leasing of state-owned property.