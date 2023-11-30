PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) is encouraging the public to comment on the Pennsylvanian Broadband Development Authority’s Digital Equity Plan.

This plan is required to access Pennsylvania’s share of $2.75 billion in federal funds to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth.

“All too often, rural districts like the 66th get left behind when it comes to federal funding,” Smith said. “This public comment period allows the people of Jefferson and Indiana counties to make their voices heard. Let the authority know about the broadband connection challenges our rural communities face.”

The plans can be reviewed online and those interested can voice their opinion here until Monday, Jan. 8.