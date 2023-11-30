STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Paul Takac, (D-Centre) will host two “Town Hall” style events during the first week of December.

Takac said these two events will be geared towards listening to issues important to residents of the 82nd Legislative District.

“Listening to the questions, concerns, and ideas of constituents provides me not only feedback but an opportunity to consider and explore possible legislative or community-based solutions to the challenges we all face, both now and in the future,” Takac said. I strongly encourage residents to attend if possible – even if they do not have any specific concerns or questions in mind.”

The first event will be a “Tele-Town Hall” that will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend the event can call Takac’s district office at 814-308-0569. A recording will also be available after the event.

For those interested in an in-person event, on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Takac will be hosting a Coffee and Conversation event. This event will take place at Good Day Café located at 286 West Hamilton Avenue in State College. Those interested can RSVP here.

“Next week’s events underscore the critical importance of elected officials making themselves available and being accountable to their constituents,” Takac said. “Open and honest dialogue is absolutely vital for a healthy democracy and for strengthening our local communities.

Residents seeking more information about next week’s events may contact Takac’s district office at 814-308-0569 or email RepTakac@pahouse.net.