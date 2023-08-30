BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Paul Takac (D-82nd District) is putting bike safety at the forefront after hosting a fun-filled Bike Rodeo.

The event, which was held at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, featured a bike registration station, safety checks, informational brochures on bike safety laws and more.

The State College Police Department and PennDOT were also at the event helping kids through bike safety obstacle courses.

“Public safety is huge when it comes to biking and pedestrian activities and we need to continue to invest in the infrastructure for that,” Takac said. “It also is incumbent on the kids and people on bikes to really understand the rules and how to keep themselves safe.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you missed the bike rodeo, Takac said his office will be holding more community engagement events in the future.