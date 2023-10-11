PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Constituents in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson’s staff.

On Oct. 18, Rep. Thompson’s staff will host office hours for constituents. During these hours, the staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the IRS.

Jefferson County constituents are invited to come to State Rep. Brian Smith’s Brookeville Office, located at 82 Barnett Street, Brookville, Pa 15825 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Cameron County constituents are invited to come to the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce located at .4 East 4th Street, Emporium, Pa 15834 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

State Senator Chris Dush’s staff will also be present to assist with any state legislative issues.

No appointments are necessary, but those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early as meetings will take place on a first-come, first-served basis.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For those unable to attend these staff hours, constituents are always able to contact Rep. Thompson’s offices in Bellefonte and Oil City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.