HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton) and Sen. Patrick Stefano (R-Bedford/Fayette/Somerset/Westmoreland) announced Wednesday a grant that will improve recreational trails in Bedford County.

Through funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), $84,651 was awarded to the Bedford County Development Association to complete a master trail connectivity study.

“Bedford County is home to outdoor recreational opportunities that will be more accessible through an improved trail system,” Topper said. “As ecotourism continues to grow, this will bring additional tourism dollars to our area.”

The funding is made directly possible by the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Not only do our local trails provide fun opportunities for families of the area to be more active and share healthy habits with their children, they also draw people from other parts of Pennsylvania and even other states who patronize our businesses,” Stefano said. “I look forward to sharing the wonder around us and enjoying the economic benefit that comes from doing so.”