CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that work to a deteriorated driving surface along Interstate 80 westbound started Tuesday.

On Aug. 29, work in Cooper Township, Clearfield County started. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of the roadway surface.

The contractor reduced traffic to a single lane on the eastbound side of I-80 at exit 133/Phillipsburg-Kylertown and started repairing the concrete roadway. PennDOT expects traffic impacts to be minimal but urges drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing these repairs by the end of September. All work is weather and schedule-dependent. Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this project.