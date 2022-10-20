CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 53 in Philipsburg will be closed for a day bringing a temporary traffic detour.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted area drivers of the closure that will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Centre County PennDOT maintenance crews will be working to fill potholes and make repairs on the roadway between East Presqueisle Street and East Laurel Street.

Traffic on Route 53 (North Centre Street) will follow a detour that utilizes East Presqueisle Street, Route 322 (Railroad Street) and Route 53.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. with all work being weather-dependent, according to PennDOT. The work will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26 if weather conditions force a schedule change.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information on the roadwork and detour can be found on PennDOT’s website.