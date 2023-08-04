CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Clearfield County are being alerted of a change in traffic pattern on I-80 for repair work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said contractor Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion, will begin working on I-80 westbound in Sandy Township on Monday, Aug. 7.

They will shift traffic into the right lane at exit 97 toward Brockway and DuBois as part of a project to improve the ride quality of the road surface. Traffic will be impacted through the work zone during the first phase of the repair work.

PennDOT urges drivers to allow for extra travel time, use caution when driving through all work zones, obey posted speed limits and to always use a seat belt.

The repair work is expected to be completed within two weeks.