CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Morrisdale man that let his dog’s severe injuries go without treatment for nearly a month is facing animal cruelty charges, according to court documents.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit of probable cause, that Darrell Kent, 60, tortured his pit bull by leaving porcupine quills stuck in its face, and also by depriving it of vet care for a total of 27 days.

On Aug. 5, investigators received reports about a pit bull with porcupine quills stuck in its face and learned that Kent was its owner. Two days later, investigators reported that they tried to talk to him at his home located at the 200 block of Kent Lane, but couldn’t reach him.

Investigators returned with state police then on Aug. 8, and while they were searching the property, a small pit bull in “bad shape,” walked up to investigators. According to the affidavit, the dog was unsecured, underweight, had a severely swollen face with blood in her fur and smelled like diesel fuel. The dog then was taken to be looked at by vets at Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic.

Veterinarians ended up removing a total of 75 quills from the dog, which had to be sedated due to the extreme pain the removal caused. According to the affidavit, vets noted that the pit bull also had a body score of 3/10. There were also yeast infections in its ears and both eyes were swollen shut.

Investigators said that they received a call from Kent who told them that he thought his family had called a vet, so he did not. He admitted to soaking rags in diesel fuel and wrapping them around the dog’s face to “remove the infection,” investigators noted in the affidavit. He also said that the dog was having trouble eating because of the swelling.

Kent faces a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, and two misdemeanors of neglect and cruelty to animals.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kent’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9