CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns will be hosting a free Senior Scam Prevention Seminar at the Nanty Glo Fire Hall on Friday, April 14.

“Scams and frauds are increasingly targeting older Pennsylvanians; the good news is that there are resources available to assist seniors, their families, and caregivers,” Burns said. “I have invited the Office of Attorney General to join me in discussing and recognizing the threat of fraud in Pennsylvania’s older population.”

The Senior Scam Prevention Seminar will provide crime prevention education to Pennsylvania senior citizens, 55 years or older.

The goal is to bring awareness to the threat of fraud, teach adults how to avoid being victimized and detail the proper contacts when concerns arise about safety and well-being.

The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Nanty Glo Fire Hall, 870 Chestnut St. Those who are interested in attending must RSVP by Monday, April 10, by calling Burns’ Ebensburg office at (814) 472-8021