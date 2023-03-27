CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is hosting three open house’s and the public is invited to attend.

“My staff and I are looking forward to these upcoming opportunities for our friends and neighbors to stop by, say hello and take a look at the legislative services we provide or can help you with,” Kephart said.

No pre-registration is required for any of the open houses. Light refreshments will be served at each open house.

Here is where and when they will take place:

Wednesday, April 5 – Osceola Mills, 600 Lingle St. (4 – 7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 12 – Clearfield, 315 E. Market St. (Noon to 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 18 Hastings, 264 Haida Ave. (4 – 7 p.m.)

Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Kephart`s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814- 247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.