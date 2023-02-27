ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A newly renovated factory building in Altoona is getting its first business tenants.

Altoona’s Mill Building on 9th Avenue officially announced Reliance Bank as their first tenant for 100,000 square foot space.

The Mill Building was formally a silk mill that opened in 1889. The building was a decade-long concept, but it took four years to complete construction.

The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation announced Monday that Reliance Bank would be utilizing 20,000 sq ft of the space for its headquarters. President Steve McKnight said this is a significant day for everyone, providing closure to the long chapter.

“Today is a really great day,” McKnight said. “We’ve been looking at this building, working with the property owners for several years now, prior to the pandemic, and marketing this space. To have a homegrown tenant be the first one in is extremely exciting for all of us.”

Reliance Bank went with the space to keep up with the company’s growth and address staffing needs. Their current headquarters are on 12th Street in downtown Altoona.

President and CEO of Reliance Bank Phil Freeman said it wouldn’t be cost-efficient to try to accomplish what they want to do in their current space. Also, he said the parking situation is not ideal for his staff, but they love the space.

“We feel in love with the space over here,” Freeman said. “It works for us to serve our customers better. As well as, we’re thrilled to be part of the expansion and growth happening in this part of town.”

The bank plans to relocate its downtown branch to 1300 11th Ave. This area has higher foot traffic and a larger retail presence.

This branch will also include extended hours to better serve its customers. Freeman said this relocation adds to their mission of making sure they are a part of downtown’s revitalization.

“Right now, our branch is located not in a high-traffic area,” Freeman said. “We’re able to serve customers where the growth is in downtown Altoona. So, it’s certainly going to allow us to do that, and have expanded hours as well.”

Reliance Bank, ABCD Corporation, and the City plan to take the current location on 12th Street and repurpose it for Altoona’s needs. McKnight said they’re keeping all options open, but they’re highly considering using it as a mixed-purpose building.

“All options are going to be on the table as we look at the market, and the physical space,” McKnight said. “Right now, housing is in high demand. So the potential for that space to become a mixed-use residential is something we would like to see. We’re going to examine all those options in the next several months.”

The bank plans to move to 11th Avenue by fall 2023. They will be fully moved into the Mill Building by early next year.