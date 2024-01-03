BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After rescuing over 90 dogs from a Bedford home on Sunday, the Bedford County Humane Society said the animals are doing better.

The shelter has seen more than 100 volunteers each day and received food, cleaning supplies, and blankets from the community.

“We’ve had several groomers in. The ones that were matted have been shaved. Nails have been cut and they seem to be eating good. They’re doing much better,” Shelter Manager, Kathy Ramsey said.

The humane society has also received support in the past few days from other shelters nearby, like Abby’s Angels Animal Haven. They took 17 dogs with some of the worst cases from the Bedford County Humane Society. According to a Facebook post, they will need soft dog treats, Purina Pro plan dog food and monetary donations for those dogs.

All of the dogs at the humane society will receive their vaccinations on Thursday, and eventually be entered into the shelter’s computer system.

That ensures that they’re one step closer to being ready for adoption.

“To get the public to come out everyday, it’s tough. But I think if you love animals, then just come up and spend an hour or two just to take one dog out for a 10-minute walk. It’s all they ask,” said Don Bernard, a volunteer who helps at the shelter everyday.

Monetary donations are still needed at the Bedford County Humane Society to cover the costs of the medical bills for the remaining dogs.