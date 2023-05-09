CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The primary election is next Tuesday, May 16th, and DuBois residents are stepping up and challenging incumbent members with write-in campaigns.

Raymond Lee is running for the City of DuBois Mayor position. Lee has lived in DuBois for 25 years and is currently the president and CEO of Interstate Sports LLC. Lee says he wants to open the city to everyone and will focus on being more inclusive if elected.

“We have to make sure that if you fix up one neighborhood, take a look at another neighborhood,” Lee said. “Don’t just spruce up the areas where you’re going to hold events. We’re a big community and we need to treat each other, you know, as one big family.”

He added that more community involvement can help prosper the city as well as allow people to have a voice that may sometimes not have the chance to speak.

“We already have great people here, so we need to get the community involved,” Lee said. “We need to open the door to a lot of people in the community. A lot of the things that we look at in the city.”

Lee says that if he is elected fixing current processes is a must and if something happens he would hold the city accountable.

“I want to find out where it’s broken,” Lee said. “We already know that the process in place doesn’t work, we have to put a new one in place. I was already asked to run on the three-party ticket and I chose not to because every person needs to be held accountable. And I think if one person makes a mistake, then, you know, it’s not good. It’s the same system that we have in place now. If I’m voted in as mayor, I’m going to be held accountable for everything that’s going on, and I’m going to have to answer to the people.”

He also said that he would be open and honest if residents were to ask questions and if people want answers he would work to get them.

“I’m going to tell you yes or no if I have the answer. And if I don’t, I will get back to you. I’m willing to step down if I’m not fulfilling what the people want. I’ll resign in a heartbeat because, if I’m not that person, then I’m not that person. So know that you have those options,” Lee said.

One thing Lee is looking out for is the water supply in the city. He says no matter what it needs to be protected so the resource never runs out.

“Our water is very valuable. It’s a resource that we need to protect. You know, I’m hearing from a couple of people I spoke to, a reservoir needs to be dredged. Why hasn’t it been dredged? Why haven’t we put other opportunities in place to make sure that we never run out of water,” Lee added

WTAJ reached out to current City of DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh but he declined being interviewed.