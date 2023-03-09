JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 200 residents at a housing complex in Johnstown are being told to move out of their homes.

The Johnstown Housing Authority notified residents at the Prospect Housing complex along Gray Avenue they have 30 days to relocate due to an ongoing structural inspection. Housing Authority Executive Director Michael Alberts said they are doing this out of an abundance of caution because of preliminary reports they received during the inspection.

“We will be meeting with our residents one-on-one and helping them in any way we can to be relocated to comparable housing,” Alberts said. “HUD and the City of Johnstown have been notified and are being updated on the situation.”

Alberts added the housing authority’s plans are still developing while they are researching relocation options and coordinating with local social service agencies.

The complex has 110 units with 101 of them currently occupied. Nearly 220 people are housed in the area.