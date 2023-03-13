CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walker Township residents are sharing concerns about a proposed solar farm that could affect residential areas.

One resident, Dave Salkind, said if approved, the project could turn well over 100 acres into a solar farm, impacting land that many residents use every day.

“The really sad thing is, if they approve this, then all of Walker Township and most likely the county, is going to become a sea of glass and metal,” Salkind said.

Talk about a potential solar farm project began about six months ago. According to a Board of Supervisors agenda, the conditions for a Solar Farm application were set to be discussed at a January 3 meeting.

“They had a timeline to meet,” Salkind said. “They didn’t meet the timeline and then, they were given a 30-day extension by the solar company involved. Finally, the night of that meeting, about two months ago, they declined it.”

Now, Salkind said the proposal is back on the table and he and his neighbors have concerns.

“There are quite a few people around here. Their livelihoods depend on farming. They need the ground,” Salkind said. “I have underlying health issues and it’s causing myself and my family stress over this.”

Salkind said to his knowledge, no one involved with the project has done any studies relating to the impact that the farm could have on the surrounding environment, like water sources or wildlife.

According to the World Health Organization, solar farms emit low levels of electromagnetic fields. Data shows there is no evidence that this exposure is harmful to human health at low levels. Higher levels that might be harmful are restricted by national and international guidelines.

Salkind said he hopes the township reconsiders where the farm is located if the project is approved. He said the township could put the project under commercial-industrial guidelines as opposed to residential, as an option.

“The Supervisors have no comments as the matter is in litigation,” Walker Township Secretary Sue Wagner said.