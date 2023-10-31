STILLWATER, Ok. (WTAJ) — A State College alum and former wrestler will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class.

USA Wrestling announced Monday that eight wrestlers, including Jonathan Koch, will be inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame next year.

Koch held a 21-7 varsity record at State College Area High School and is being honored with the Medal of Courage for his story of resilience.

Koch worked as a television producer and co-founded Asylum Entertainment which was sold to Legendary Entertainment in 2014. In 2015, things changed.

While on a trip in Washington D.C., Koch fell seriously ill, according to the release by the school district, and to save his life, doctors had to place him into a coma.

After several weeks, Koch woke up and learned his body survived septic shock. As a result, he lost all or part of all four of his limbs, including his right leg and left hand.

This didn’t stop Koch though, as he continued to fight for his teenage daughter and wife. Koch was told his chances to survive were slim, however, he defied the odds.

While his doctors were shocked, he was asked how he managed to survive and Koch whispered “I’m a wrestler.”

Koch continued to undergo numerous surgeries, being fitted for prosthetics and rehabbing for the next 18 months. With Koch’s dedication to getting better, doctors believed he was an “ideal candidate” for a “revolutionary” human hand transplant.

He made human history by successfully receiving a new hand and he learned how to use it in just four months. Just months later, Koch was back on the tennis court, showcasing his resilience.

Now Koch shares his story with people worldwide through coaching, leadership and motivational speaking engagements.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Koch and his fellow inductees will be officially inducted during the 47th Honors Weekend on May 31 and June 1, 2024, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.