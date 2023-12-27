BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – If running a 5K was on your 2023 bucket list, you’ll have one more chance to do so in Bedford.

The Bedford Sunrise Rotary and the Leadership Bedford County Class of 2024 will host the Resolution Run, Walk Roll 5K on Saturday, Dec. 30, starting at 9 a.m.. Those participating will have the option to run or walk along the newest portion of the Heritage Trail, beginning at the Shuster Way Heritage Trailhead at Old Bedford Village and spanning to downtown Bedford.

Registration is available online up through Dec. 29 and in-person on the day of the event. Anyone ages one to 99 is invited to participate. Along with overall male and female medals, there will be prizes for three different age division. Registration fees are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the county’s trail projects.