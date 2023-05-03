CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 52 in Philipsburg Borough and Snow Shoe Township has some upcoming construction that may affect your travel pattern.

A resurfacing project will begin next week starting on Monday, May 8. It is set to improve the quality and the life of approximately 3 miles of roadway.

Starting Monday, the contractor will restrict Route 53 to a single lane between the intersections of Route 322 and Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough and between the Clearfield/Centre County line and the intersection of Route 144 in Snow Shoe Township.

Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control. PennDOT is urging drivers to anticipate delays, build extra time into their travel schedules, exercise caution, obey posted speed limits in all work zones and always buckle up.

PennDOT expects most work in Philipsburg Borough to take place during daylight hours, but there is a possibility some overnight work could occur. PennDOT will issue a project update before any overnight work begins.

Overall work on the project consists of milling and paving, slope stabilization, and guide rail installation. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1,500,000 project.

PennDOT anticipates completion in late June. All work is weather and schedule dependent.