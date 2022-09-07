SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project.

The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships.

Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic patterns with flaggers, performing base repairs. Minor delays are possible.

Overall work on this project will consist of base repairs, milling, resurfacing and other miscellaneous construction.

Work on this $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is being completed by Derry Construction Co. All work is weather dependent.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9