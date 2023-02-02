STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– One of Penn State’s most prominent athletes within the past decade will be getting a sendoff hosted by the State College Spikes

The “Sean Clifford Retirement Party will take place at Medlar Filed this summer on July 15, when the Spikes take on the Fredrick Keys, and will feature a bobblehead giveaway, a meet and greet, and much more. The event takes place one day after Clifford’s birthday.

The bobblehead is Clifford “coming up like a rose” after Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Not every fan will get a bobblehead, just the first 1,000 who make it to the event. They will also get a photo of Penn State’s 1923 team, which has Clifford in it as a joke about how long he has been on the team.

Lion Country Kia along with the Spikes will be giving out gifts to Clifford that also jokes about his long tenure. The gifts are a one-way plane ticket to Florida, a rocking chair and even adult diapers.

Clifford will be signing autographs for fans during a meet and greet at the 6:35 p.m. game.

“It’s been the greatest experience of my life to play in Happy Valley, and I’m looking forward to celebrating it with Nittany Nation at Medlar Field on July 15,” Clifford said in a press release. “I’m pumped to be part of all of the fun the Spikes have planned, especially the bobblehead, and hopefully I can get some tips from my fellow retirees at the party.”

Before the game, Clifford will be partaking in a “Silver Sneakers” stroll around the ballpark followed by games and even a retirement cake.

Fans who are 25 or older will get the chance to get the Spikes’ senior citizen discount in honor of Clifford’s, and they will also get the chance to win a pickleball set.

“All of us at the Spikes have watched Sean Clifford work his magic on the field for quite a long time, and we are honored to welcome him to Medlar Field to celebrate his career with us,” Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker said. “We are looking forward to giving Sean the sendoff he deserves at the ripe old age of 25, and we hope that in the end, our fans will say we rose to the occasion.”

Clifford’s name is in the Penn State record books for passing touchdowns (84), passing attempts (1,335), and even passing yards while he was a QB for the Nittany Lions. In his four-year career, Clifford started 44 games and won 31 of them.

Clifford’s last game was Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup against Utah on Jan. 2. Clifford managed to throw for 279 yards and two touchdowns to make it the Nittany Lions’ second Rose Bowl trophy out of five total appearances.