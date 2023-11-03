STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new affordable housing option is officially on the market in State College.

The duplex located at 1505-07 University Drive was built in the 1970s. The house was recently retrofitted by the State College Community Land Trust.

Retrofitting local homes in the Centre Region is nothing new to the Land Trust, they’ve been doing it since 1998.

“February 2020, we purchased it with the idea that we could improve these two units and make them affordable for very low income households,” Executive Director Colleen Ritter said.

Energy efficiency was at the forefront during construction. The house is the first multifamily Passive House-certified renovation in Pennsylvania, only the second in the nation.

“You’ve got to air seal. You’ve got to super insulate. You’ve got to mechanically ventilate,” Barb Robach from West Penn Power said. “You’ve got to make sure that you have passive house certified windows and then, you have to make sure that you break all thermal bridging.”

It’s an affordable option for residents. Each unit will be sold to buyers at 50 percent of the area median income or below.

“It take a lot to make a project like this and at the borough, we are committed to the values that are behind this project: inclusion,” Mayor Ezra Nanes said. “This house makes our community more accessible to more people.”

Local officials at the grand opening of the house said affordable housing continues to be a priority to Centre County government. In Aug., the Board of Commissioners awarded $110,000 in funding for affordable housing projects.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“If reelected, an initiative of the current Centre County Board of Commissioners will be a housing task force,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “We will work with stakeholders from a broad variety of fields and the focus will be on housing that families can afford.”