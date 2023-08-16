JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Reynoldsville Borough Councilman was charged after he was accused of using a hidden camera to watch a 19-year-old woman while she was showering.

John Chesnalavich Jr., 51, was allegedly caught by another woman who reported the incident to state police on Saturday, Aug. 5. According to a criminal complaint, the woman claimed she saw Chesnalavich masturbating as he was standing in a bedroom closet that was next to a bathroom the teen was in.

She told toopers Chesnalavich was watching something on his cell phone and noticed that wires were attached to his phone. Chesnalavich allegedly began ripping the wires in the closet when the woman walked into the room.

According to the complaint, the woman said the wires in the closet led to a camera that was attached to the other end and she found a hole in the bathroom where it would have been.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, state police searched the home where the incident allegedly took place. Troopers noted in court documents a hole was found in the closet Chesnalavich was accused of standing in to watch the teen and it lead to a hole in the bathroom.

Chesnalavich was later questioned by state police on Aug. 8. According to the complaint, Chesnalavich admitted he did place a camera in the bathroom in an attempt to watch the 19-year-old and claimed it was the first time he tried looking through the wall with the camera.

Chesnalavich is charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy by viewing and/or photographing a person without consent.

Chesnalavich is listed as a member of the Reynoldsville Borough Council and his term is set to end in December 2025. WTAJ reached out to the Reynoldsville Borough Council for a statement but did not receive a response.