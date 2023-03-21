JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Reynoldsville Borough police are warning about a phone scam that threatens to disconnect residents’ utility service.

Police said residents could get a call from someone claiming to be a representative from PENELEC stating their bill is due immediately. The caller will then threaten to disconnect the resident’s service.

The Reynoldsville Police Department said the calls are scams and remind residents to always be careful when giving out personal information.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Reynoldsville Police Department at (814) 653-2510 or call 911.