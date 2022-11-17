BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friends and family of Rhonda Russell, the corrections officer who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 17, 2021, celebrated her life on Thursday by dedicating a Christmas tree in her honor on the first anniversary of her death.

Her fiancé Donald LaGesse and son Justin Reader, along with about 20 friends, family, and community members decorated the tree in the Natureworks Park in Hollidaysburg on Thursday, Nov. 17.

LaGesse, Reader and friends and family place their ornaments on the tree with personal messages to Russell.

LaGesse, Reader and friends and family place their ornaments on the tree with personal messages to Russell.

LaGesse, Reader and friends and family place their ornaments on the tree with personal messages to Russell.

LaGesse, Reader and friends and family place their ornaments on the tree with personal messages to Russell.

Both LaGesse and Reader said the holiday season was always her favorite time of year, which made the tree a great way to memorialize her.

“She loved Christmas, and she loved decorating trees,” LaGesse said. “I just want everyone to know she’s much more than a corrections officer.”

“Every year until I was probably 25, a grown man, she made sure I was coming to her house and helping to decorate,” Reader said. “For her to see that we’re still here, and we love her, and we miss her, and the community as well showing up and showing that support, I think she can rest easy.”

Some of the ornaments placed on the tree.

Some of the ornaments placed on the tree.

Some of the ornaments placed on the tree.

Reader left flowers next to a plaque in front of the tree, which LaGesse put in a few days ago along with the tree.

Then, everyone got their ornament and a permanent marker to write a personal message to Russell. Most told her how much they missed her and how much she meant to them.

Right when they placed the ornaments on the tree, snow flurries started to come down in Hollidaysburg. And when the tree was complete, the snow settled, and the sun came out behind the clouds.

“I think my mom is smiling down on us from heaven,” Reader said.

Reader placed flowers next to a plaque for his mom, which LaGesse put in last week and revealed on Thursday. Friends placed a statue deer next to the plaque.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both he and LaGesse appreciated all the people who came out to remember her.

“Some people didn’t even know my mom,” Reader said. “They just wanted to show the support and share the love.”

LaGesse and Reader with friends and family.

“She’s an amazing mother, daughter and fiancé, and my best friend,” LaGesse said. “And I miss her.”