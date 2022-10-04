ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a day to celebrate at the Fort Roberdeau Historic Site in Altoona as a need improvement project is complete.

The Blair County Commissioner and Fort Roberdeau staff met for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Improvements to the revolutionary fort took about 3 years to finish because of the pandemic and supply chain issues. The work mainly focused on accessibility upgrades including new handicap-accessible parking spots, sidewalks and outdoor comfort centers.

“We used to have a lot of brick because back in the day brick was more fort-related, but as we saw visitors with walkers and wheelchairs and canes, and the brick was starting to break up anyways and the slope wasn’t quite right for ADA accessibility,” Fort Roberdeau Director Glenn Nelson said. “That was a big part of it, so that folks could have more accessibility to the fort and the grounds.”

The improvements come just in time for Halloween festivities at the fort on Saturday, Oct. 8. Activites include trick or treating from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a haunted trail from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.