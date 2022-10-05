HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the re-opening of Bridge 67 in Frankstown Township.

The Blair County Commissioners are hosting the re-opening on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. The reopening is being held at the bridge site, located along West Loop Road in Hollidaysburg.

The event will happen rain or shine.

Construction on the bridge began in June and the project reportedly cost $996,818.