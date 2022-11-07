JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Richland Cemetery officially unveiled its new focal point in the Soldier’s Circle section Monday, Nov. 7.

This section is where veterans and their spouses are buried. However, this area initially did not have any focal points or displays as the circle’s counterpart in the northern part.

The Richland Cemetery Manager Ginger Pollock said this idea came to mind in April. They wanted this addition to be meaningful and worthy as the value of our country’s heroes.

“This section has long gone without any kind of a feature in the center of it. It was just grass,” Pollock said. “Our cemetery board and management staff wanted to come together and do a project that would honor veterans and make it a reverent place. People who bury their loved ones here can be proud that it shows the respect that these people deserve for giving the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

The area features the American Flag surrounded by the six-Armed Forces Flags on top of a cement circle. Dozens of veterans and county officials watched other veterans hang their respective flags.

President of the Board of Trustees Williams Harris said this display would become an eye-catching community focal point. Additionally, it’ll be a nice view for those driving on route 219.

“When they look at the cemetery, they can see the cross down there that’s lit,” Harris said. “They’ll also see the flag flying and both of those things our community is proud of, and we’re proud of here at the cemetery. We offer this beautiful view to anybody coming by, even if they’re not part of the community here.”

The cemetery gives veterans a free lot to provide additional thanks. However, spouses are required to pay for their slots.

Pollock said it’s essential to have an area where veterans are surrounded by one another. The new display gives the space a sense of community and togetherness as they all fought for the country.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It’s important for our cemetery board to know that the community has a place like this to honor veterans and to give them a discount on the costs for the burial to show our thanks,” Pollock said. “It’s just a nice thing we could do for veterans.”

Harris and Pollock said they’re glad they could have the ceremony within the week leading up to Veteran’s Day.