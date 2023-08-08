RICHLAND, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Community Days will celebrate its 14th annual festival this Aug. with family-friendly events for all.

On August 18 and 19, the community is invited to join Richland in a wide variety of activities for all ages. The Festival will be located on Schoolhouse Road in front of the Richland Township Municipal Building.

Entertainment for the weekend

There will be a parade on Aug. 18, and Richland Community Days is proud to announce that the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard will be marching with the parade. The parade will be held on Theatre Drive.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kids activities will be on Aug. 18 from 5-10 p.m. and Aug 19 from 1-9 p.m. There will be a climbing wall, 12′ dual slide inflatable, dart battlefield and face painting.

For more information on activities and entertainment, visit Richland Community Days’ website.