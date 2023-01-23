CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Richland School District announced that their schools will have increased police presence on Tuesday, Jan. 24 due to the possibility of a verbal threat.

According to the district’s release, a parent overheard a possible threat made by a Richland Middle School student to another student.

They also noted the Richland Police Department has been notified and an investigation was started.

In the release the school, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said:

“The Richland School District takes all such threats seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority. We strongly encourage our community to follow official Richland School District statements and refrain from making comments or speculation on social media, including the district’s social media site. Posting unconfirmed information only causes a delay in conducting a police investigation.”

The school also noted the importance of the phrase “See Something-Say Something” when it comes to any possible threat.