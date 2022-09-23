BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-the-blue ride is set to take place and honor Ronda Russell this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 the ride will take place in Duncansville. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and is $20 for riders and $10 for passengers. The Blue Steel Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is hosting the event.

A spaghetti dinner will take place after the ride and is $5 per person. Those who don’t wish to participate in the ride can still purchase a meal and donate to the family.

At Noon the ride will leave from the PA National Guard Readiness Center.